Friday, February 2, 2024, 7:32 p.m.



Dark mode























Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

More than 20 performers, accompanied by the University Choir, went to the TCM last Thursday to stage 'Our city. Murcia 1933'. An adaptation of the work by three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Thornton Wilder by César Oliva, director, playwright and emeritus professor of Theater at the University of Murcia, which transfers the action to Murcia at the beginning of the 20th century.

To carry out the project, the non-professional theater format has been chosen, with the majority of the actors being members of the UMU Theater Classroom, members of the theater groups of the Senior Classroom Associations also of the University, students of the Higher School of Dramatic Art (ESAD) of Murcia, and even from the

University Choir. There are also veteran professors who, having spent time in the University's Theater Classroom, and before that in the

University (TU) of Murcia, wanted to collaborate with the project; such as Alicia Gil, Manuel Llamas, Manuel Ortín and Paco Navarrete. As a special contribution, there is the presence of the Murcian actor living in Madrid Juan Meseguer, in the role of director.