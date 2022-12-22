Alexander Malkevich called only the words of the statement about the impartiality of “Wikipedia”

The head of the working group of the Public Chamber of Russia on combating the dissemination of false information, public control and Internet security, Alexander Malkevich, said that Wikipedia constantly declares the principle of impartiality, but called them big words.

“The resource constantly declares the principle of impartiality, which all Wikipedia moderators profess, but it is obvious that this is nothing more than big words. Moreover, the information referred to in the articles may initially have a clear interest of certain individuals and a dubious purpose. A striking example: the only article on the request “US intervention” is the Vietnam War. Wikipedia has leaned so far to the left in recent years that co-founder Larry Sanger now says the site can no longer be trusted and has become a propaganda site.

At the same time, Malkevich noted the need to continue developing similar domestic services.

“It is necessary to continue to develop similar domestic services that will provide users with objective information so that people form a real picture of the world. There are a lot of fakes on the Internet, especially now, and an objective approach helps to understand where the truth is and where the lies are, not to panic or not to commit rash acts under the influence of disinformation on the network. Russia is actively working in this direction. Speaking at the “government hour” in the State Duma, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev announced the launch in the first quarter of next year of the Russian alternative to Wikipedia – the Knowledge portal, ”the expert said.