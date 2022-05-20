It’s a car accident that you keep looking at: the lawsuit between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The ex-lovers who once could eat each other with desire are now biting each other’s heads off in court† They accuse each other of the most horrific abuses during their stormy marriage – Johnny penetrated Amber with a broken liquor bottle, Amber left a turd in their spousal bed, Johnny lost his fingertip in a scuffle.

Amber published a piece in The Washington Post about the abusive relationship with Johnny, who then sued her for libel. After which she charged him again. Are you still following it? The sickening lawsuit, with all the atrocities included in detail, can be followed in full on various YouTube channels for weeks. The Johnny vs. Amber reminds me of the famous OJ Simpson case from the 90s. That case too was fought under the watchful eye of the people. And even then there was more to it than just the question ‘who did it?’ While deep-seated racism played a role in the sentencing in the OJ Simpson case, Johnny vs. Amber influenced by unadulterated misogyny. See also Richter takes the rag away from him



The public can’t seem to accept that he would have done such terrible things. Amber is lying

In the case where the public is obsessively dissecting every raunchy detail in order to choose a side, we see an age-old dynamic emerging. Because although both parties are perpetrators and victims of domestic violence, Amber in particular is hoisted on the scaffold by the media and the public. Her story is being questioned. She is the instigator of evil. She is accused of bipolar and lying behavior. She would be after his money. And she puts on affective plays in the courtroom to play the media – the keg that both actors like to tap. While Amber is harshly condemned for her behavior and appearance – she is ridiculed for her self-righteous face and monstrous appearance – good old Johnny with his lived-in pirate look simply count on sympathy. The public can’t seem to accept that he would have done such terrible things. Amber is lying. She just wants: (*strike out as appropriate) attention/money/both.





Women who dare to stand up for themselves, and who do not do so in full humility, have been framed as hysterical, bipolar or unstable since time immemorial. By both men and women. It’s an easy defense mechanism to silence someone. And often with success, because with such reactions, women will now think two, three or four times whether they want to report the abuse. We don’t have to go to Hollywood for that, but just to studio 24 in Hilversum where victims of abuse by members of The Voice of Holland not daring to report for fear of negative reactions.





