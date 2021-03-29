The coronavirus crisis and, above all, spending to deal with it, triggered the deficit of the Spanish economy up to 113,172 million euros, 10.97% of GDP, the highest figure since 2009. The data includes the impact of introducing Sareb, the so-called bad bank, in the public accounts last year, an adjustment without which the deficit would stand at 10.1% of GDP.

This was explained by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, during the presentation of the data of Budget Execution which will be sent to the European Commission and which, despite their harshness, have improved the initial forecasts of the Executive and other international organizations. Specifically, the 2020 deficit is below the 11.3% estimated by the Government, the 12.2% expected by the Commission and the 11.7% expected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In total, the ‘gap’ in the State accounts stood at 77,577 million euros, after the suspension by Brussels of fiscal rules in the region, which allowed Spain, among other things, to shoot spending by 53.07 billion euros to fight the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

“Never before had an effort of such magnitude been made,” explained Montero during his appearance, of which 90% were used to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. “Nine out of 10 euros of the increase in public spending was to finance ERTE, benefits for the cessation of activity of the self-employed, disability due to Covid or health or educational reinforcements … such a safety net had never been established for families and workers”, the minister insisted.

Montero has made it clear that this deviation and the greater flexibility of Brussels due to the pandemic it does not imply that the Government is going to give up budgetary stability. “ThePGE have come up with the idea of ​​reducing the deficit this year, ”Montero indicated, recalling that they trust that the part that Sareb has added to the deficit, estimated at around 10 billion euros, will begin to have an impact in a few years positive, if the assets are sold or revaluation of the same is achieved.

Drop in income



Hand in hand with this increase in spending there has also been a notable drop in public revenue. Specifically, the total resources of the public sector decreased by 24,487 million euros (-5%). The figure is much better than expected thanks to the measures taken to protect workers’ incomes. As explained by Montero, ltotal incomeof the State fell by 8.8%, below the 9.9% drop in nominal GDP.

Where the setback was most noticeable was on the Corporation tax, whose collection stood at 15,858 million euros, 32.2% than in 2019. The fall is not only explained by the drop in profits of companies last year, but also by tax returns for the settlement of the payments on account of 2018 and the ruling of the Constitutional Court that returned the minimum rate in the installment payments, as Montero has explained to the media. “If we only took into account the fall in business profits, the decrease in collection from this tax would be 23%,” he explains.

Other figures like the VAT They also experienced a cut of 11.5% in the collection, in 63,337 million, compared to the 71,500 of the year 2019. A decrease that is explained by the fall in consumption and spending in families, which also explains the decrease of 12, 1% experienced by the collection of excise duties.

On a positive note, the resistance of income tax collection, which even rose 1.2%, being the only tax with a positive behavior. As detailed from the Treasury, this increase is mainly due to the rise in the salary of civil servants and pensions.