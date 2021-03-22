After the favorable result they had obtained in January, in February public sector accounts were back in the red, with a negative balance of $ 18,757 million. If the financial deficit is measured, which includes the payment of interest on the debt, the deficit reaches $ 64,317 million.

With their eyes on the glass half full, the Ministry of Economy highlighted that the February data “has shown a path compatible with the objectives sought by the National Government: an expansion of primary spending with a higher incidence of capital expenditures and a significant improvement in income that allows strengthening the sustainability of public finances “.

They also highlighted that last month throws the lower financial deficit in February in the last six years.

However, the numbers for last January had been better. That month there was a primary surplus of $ 24,074 million. And the financial deficit reached $ 3,030 million.

Those numbers were possible because that month it was registered an extraordinary liquidation of currencies and consequently there was a strong level of withholdings on exports. This happened because of the port strike that stopped shipments abroad for much of December.

Thus, in February the total income of the national public sector amounted to $ 523,897 million, a jump of 49.3%. In contrast, spending rose 37%, to $ 542,654 million.

Given the uncertainty of what could happen in the coming months with the pandemic, from the Ministry of Economy they stressed that although the return of plans such as the IFE is not contemplated in the Budget, which reached 9 million people last year, yes there are reinforcements from other games that include part of that universe of beneficiaries.

Specifically, they referred to plans such as Empower Work, the Alimentar Card or the Repro. Although they have a more limited scope than the IFE or the Work and Production Assistance program (ATP), by which the State took charge of part of the payment of private salaries, officials classify them as “financing alternatives” in case a strict quarantine progresses.

They also indicated that some resolutions that benefit companies linked to the health sector are still in force, such as the exemption of the check tax and the reduction of employer contributions of up to 95%.

In February, public revenues also grew due to the effect of withholding taxes on exports, which they had a year-on-year jump of 190%. But the officials stressed that this is not the only cause, since they also improved other taxes related to economic activity, such as Profits and Personal Assets. “This allows the collection to be growing above inflation,” they said.

On the expenditure side, what stands out is that the weight of interest on public accounts falls, but “the performance of primary spending is maintained, which contributes to generating improvements in activity.” Thus, while current expenses grew at 37% year-on-year, capital expenditures increase 150%.

Another of the items with marked increases was lhe economic subsidies that last month grew by 85%. The rise was 79% for energy disbursements and they reach 90% with transport subsidies.

Instead, as a result of debt restructuring interest payments fell 19.8% year-on-year.

