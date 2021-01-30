The years in which the economy is weak, public accounts get out of control. The public deficit of the Public Administrations as a whole rose to 87,603 million euros during the first eleven months of last year, an amount equivalent to 7.82% of GDP. This huge hole also means multiplying by more than four the budgetary imbalance registered a year earlier. Most of the imbalance corresponds to the central Administration, while the autonomous communities register a surplus thanks to the transfers made from the State to support their fight against the health crisis.

The Ministry of Finance released yesterday a barrage of budget data showing the fragility of public accounts caused by the pandemic. The Administrations have had to increase spending to face the health crisis in order to try to contain the spread of the virus and avoid a health collapse while they have launched numerous aid plans for the most vulnerable groups and those most affected by the crisis of the coronavirus. “The consolidated expense associated with covid-19 amounts to 35,250 million euros,” explains the Treasury. Most of it is to finance ERTEs and self-employed workers’ dismissals.

Furthermore, the contraction in economic activity over the past year has been reflected in the poor collection harvest. The big tax figures have contributed much less to the public coffers than in previous years. A look at the reports of the Tax Agency reveal that the income provided by the corporation tax plummeted 35.4% through November. In that same period, VAT sank 12.1%. The only major tax figure that has barely endured has been personal income tax, which even managed to increase its contribution to the public coffers by 1% during the first eleven months of the year. The greater hiring of personnel by the autonomous communities and the fact that many layoffs by the ERTE have been halted explain this evolution.

All this explains the gigantic gap opened last year between public spending and revenue. The Government plans to contain the public deficit for 2020 at 11.3% of GDP, a percentage equivalent to 126,557 million euros. The consensus of the economic study centers compiled by Funcas, the study foundation of the old savings banks, raises the hole to 135,517 million euros.

In any case, the key to closing the year will be to determine whether the public deficit for 2020 exceeds that of 2009, the highest recorded to date since there are records. That year, after the outbreak of the accelerated financial crisis with the fall of Lehman Brothers, the Executive of Rodríguez Zapatero’s budget gap shot up to 120,576 million euros, 11.3% of GDP.