The bad bank will increase public debt by about 35,000 million euros, about three points of GDP as confirmed by financial sources and the Administration. The Management Company for Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) was set up to remove toxic assets from the rescued entities and try to make them profitable later at a better price. However, the agency’s recurring losses have caused all the capital to be consumed, and the State to keep all the debt of the bad bank. This is now required by Eurostat. Almost a decade later, the consequences of the bank rescue continue to emerge, and they do so at the worst moment, with the Administrations borrowing at record rates to contain the effects of the pandemic.

When Sareb was founded in 2012, the Bank of Spain calculated that its profitability could rise to 15% in the whole of its 15 years of life. The Ministry of Economy, at the time led by Luis de Guindos, indicated that it would not cost a euro to the taxpayer. However, nine years later, Sareb’s net worth is negative: -7,511 million, according to the 2019 accounts. If to that are added the 2,192 million that the State put for the capital between fresh money and subordinated debt, the Loss for the taxpayer today by Sareb reaches 10,000 million euros. An amount that is added to the 42,561 million that the Bank of Spain has already calculated that the financial rescue has cost.

The bad bank was constituted with 55% of private capital put up by banks and insurers except BBVA. The remaining 45% was owned by the state through the Frob, the public bank rescue fund. The idea was to remove their impaired assets from the savings banks so that they would not go bankrupt. They were encapsulated in a separate entity to be able to manage it and sell it later, minimizing losses. The entities intervened transferred to the bad bank with a discount their worst real estate loans, homes, premises or lots. In exchange for these assets, bonds were given to the intervened entities that yielded an interest with a State guarantee. And the capital of the company was configured with a private majority so that this debt did not further fatten the liabilities of the Administrations. At that time there were about 48,000 million of debt guaranteed by the State. After the asset sales, there is now a balance of 35,000 million. And this is precisely what Eurostat now requires to be accounted for as public debt.

The problem is that the assets were transferred with too generous a valuation. Despite the sales it has been making, the bad bank has suffered heavy losses every year, on the order of 1,000 million annually. And these arise for three reasons: the first is that Sareb has been selling at prices below what it had on the books. Consequently, it has had to gradually surface losses.

High financial costs

The second is that its operating costs are high. On the one hand, there is the maintenance of the housing stock. But the hole is found above all in financial expenses: Sareb has to pay back for the debt it has with the rescued entities in exchange for the assets. And for Sareb not to be considered a public entity, in addition to the majority private capital, the European Commission demanded that there be a credible business plan. He asked for insurance to be contracted to guarantee that the interest would not go up, which in the jargon is known as a swap. Thus, in order to hedge against the risk of a rate hike, the bad bank subscribed the largest swap of the history of Spain and, probably, of Europe. At that time, back in 2012, the rates were higher and Sareb was committed to the swap to charge if they were higher and to pay if they were lower. Only that from 2015 the interests sank. And the bad bank has lost a lot of money with this coverage. Some 3,000 million euros are estimated, almost a third of all the red numbers of Sareb. Only in 2019 paid 177 million for the swap. One year he disbursed 500 million.

The third reason you are in the red is the asset valuation changes that are addressed every year. These updates include changing price forecasts and better understanding of some of the loans as they are found to be worse than previously thought. It is enough with a change of perspective of the real estate market to depreciate the assets. Only in 2019 there were about 1,000 million losses due to these impairments.

Without own resources

In 2016, the Government established a legal ruse to prevent these depreciations from going to the income statement and, therefore, from being recognized and subtracting capital. Thus it was possible to delay the erosion of capital. But the losses for the other two concepts have finished engulfing it. In 2019, only 303 million remained of the 4,800 million that were contributed between capital and subordinated debt. And in 2020 presumably Sareb ate the entire capital. The Sánchez government already changed the law last year so that it could continue to operate without its own resources.

Only the debt guaranteed by the Treasury remains in the bad bank’s liabilities. The risk is public. For this reason, Eurostat has forced the entity to be reclassified and become a state entity: all the debt it has with the entities passes to the State. Of the 48,000 million that were, there are about 35,000 after sales. And in that volume the public debt will increase.

How much will be loss and how much will not? Of the 35,000 million debt assumed by the State, not everything will go against the taxpayer, as assets will continue to be sold. Some sources argue that the liquidation value, and therefore the loss for the treasury, should not be greater than the 10,000 million lost because it has already been valued well and the swap it is dying out. Others argue that the best was sold first and there is a clear risk of further losses if the market goes down.

The public deficit rises 10,000 million

The public debt will rise by the Sareb in about 35,000 million, about 3 additional points of GDP. According to the provisional estimate of the Bank of Spain, the indebtedness of the Administrations closed 2020 at 117.1% of the GDP, the highest figure since the Cuban War, according to the data of the economic historian Francisco Comín taking the GDP calculations of the Professor Leandro Prados de la Escosura. With this reclassification of the bad bank, this figure will become even more fattening. And these numbers will also have an impact on the public deficit in 2020, which will rise by about 10 billion due to the negative equity of Sareb.

Financial sources explain that in 2012 it was necessary to buy time and that the European Commission itself recognized that there was a surcharge of 19,000 million in the transfer that it described as aid. All the loss that comes down from that is because it has been managed well, they say. And they add that it is important that you continue to evacuate assets with professional criteria.