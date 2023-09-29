The Region of Murcia is, with 12,072 million euros, the eighth Spanish autonomous community with the most public debt. Furthermore, as a percentage of GDP, the Region is the third most indebted, according to data from the Bank of Spain published this Friday.

The debt of public administrations as a whole rose in the second quarter to the historical maximum of 1,569 trillion euros in absolute terms, but its weight on GDP moderated to 111.2%. Within the autonomous communities, the debt rose in absolute terms in all regions compared to the second quarter of last year, except in Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Navarra and the Basque Country.

In percentage of GDP, the Region of Murcia, with 32.1%, together with Castilla-La Mancha, is the third region with the most debt, behind the Valencian Community, which, with 43.5%, continues to lead to the most indebted regions in relation to their wealth, and Catalonia, with 32.4%.

In the last year, public debt has increased by 92,551 million euros, which represents a rise of 6.3%, although its weight in GDP has fallen from 114.5% in the second quarter of 2022, to 111. 2% between April and June of this year, given the greater increase in economic activity.

Compared to the previous quarter, the debt has increased by 33,358 million euros, which represents a rise of 2.2%, in a context still marked by the impact of the war in Ukraine and the rise in prices. However, the weight in GDP has remained at 111.2% in both quarters.

The recent upward revision of the Gross Domestic Product for the years 2021 and 2022 by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) has modified the debt estimates of the Bank of Spain and has led to a greater than expected reduction in the public debt ratio on GDP.

As set by the Executive in the Stability Program in April, the forecast for the debt in 2023 was 111.9% of GDP and the year in which it was estimated that it would fall below 110% (109.1%) was in 2024. But after the update by the INE, the acting Government has brought forward the objective of dropping below 110% to 2023.

As highlighted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, good fiscal management and the strong recovery of the Spanish economy that continues in 2023 will allow a strong reduction in the debt/GDP ratio this year, greater than expected, and close below that objective of 110% of GDP. “In an international context of uncertainty, Spain maintains the confidence of investors, with solid and diversified demand,” the Ministry of Economic Affairs noted.

«Underfinancing is absolutely indisputable»



The Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, stressed this Friday that the regional debt data published by the Bank of Spain “does nothing but confirm what this Government has been denouncing for too long, such as that the relationship between debt levels and underfinancing is absolutely indisputable.

«Once again, and there are already too many, we have to demand that the president and the acting Minister of Finance take seriously an issue of enormous importance for the autonomous communities such as the reform of the financing system and that they raise once and for all a serious and responsible solution for the unfair debt that is being generated for underfinanced communities and in particular for the Region of Murcia, which has been receiving less resources than its share for 20 years,” denounced Marín.

The regional government points out that the latest study by the Foundation for Applied Economic Studies (Fedea) “evidently confirms that the Region of Murcia has had adjusted financing per inhabitant below the national average for 20 years.”