The public company that hired the couple of Ábalos provides documentation to anti -corruption in which she justified her days

Ineco, the Public Engineering and Consulting Company that hired former Minister José Luis Ábalos, will contribute this Thursday to the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office internal documentation that proves that Jéssica Rodríguez justified his days in the company. The company dependent on the Ministry of Transportation is going to make this Thursday available to the Public Ministry the time control records and work parts that collect their hours worked and assigned to the project to which the then couple of Ábalos was linked, as well as emails in which he detailed their weekly workload, their vacations and other communications with its responsible people related to incidents in the development of their functions, according to a statement.

The company reports that the then Alabalos couple was working as an administrative assistant in the company between March 1, 2019 and February 28, 2021 and that their incorporation was registered in a high -speed Adif commission to provide technical support and administrative management service in its offices. It was a temporary contract, framed in the category of assistant three administrative branch.

The company maintains that the demonstrations made by Jéssica Rodríguez in the Supreme Court in relation to its labor link with Ineco “do not coincide with the existing internal documentation and the own acts that she herself left registered.” The woman said she charged a salary of that company for two years, but that she never did any task. He claimed that he collected a laptop and that he even did a course of occupational hazards but that, later, no one required to work.

This Tuesday, Isabel Pardo de Vera, former president of Adif, also appeared as a witness in the High Court and revealed that Ábalos and who was his advisor Koldo García asked him how they could hire personnel in Ineco. According to the sources consulted, Pardo de Vera said that he replied that for that was the public employment offer, which can be consulted through the Internet.

The hiring of women in this entity under the Ministry of Transportation is one of the elements on which the judge who instructs the case against Ábalos in the Supreme has made the focus. In one of her last resolutions, the magistrate claimed the identification of the people who hired her both in Ineco and Tragsatec, where she spent six months.

Asked about it, Jéssica Rodríguez said she did not remember who had sent her contracts, but acknowledged that it was Ábalos who told her that she “could be good to work” and that she sent her curriculum to him. He also said that Joseba García, brother of exassor Koldo García, was his boss in both companies, where he charged the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI).