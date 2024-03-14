Psychotherapist at JSC “Medicine” (Clinic of Academician Roitberg), Ph.D. On March 15, Irina Krashkina told Izvestia how to distinguish depression from emotional decline.

As the expert noted, the difference between depression and emotional decline can be important, since the correct identification of symptoms will help in choosing the appropriate treatment and approach to the problem.

“Depression is a serious mental disorder characterized by persistent and prolonged feelings of deep sadness, lack of interest in daily activities, loss of energy, changes in appetite and sleep, feelings of helplessness, and possible thoughts of worthlessness or even self-harm. To diagnose depression, you need to see a healthcare professional to evaluate symptoms and prescribe treatment,” Krashkina said.

An emotional decline can be caused by various factors, such as fatigue, stress, overwork, temporary worries or failures, the doctor noted. Unlike depression, emotional decline is usually temporary and may be related to a specific situation or cause.

“A person may experience temporary sadness, fatigue or low mood, but this usually goes away fairly quickly and is not accompanied by the same long-term and severe symptoms that characterize depression. To differentiate between depression and emotional decline, it is important to pay attention to the duration and intensity of symptoms. If negative emotions and changes in behavior persist for a long time (usually more than two weeks) and significantly affect a person’s quality of life, this may indicate depression and requires specialist intervention,” the doctor concluded.

In January, perinatal psychologist, expert on preparation for conception, motherhood and IVF, Lidiya Kutuzova, told Izvestia about the signs that indicate the development of postpartum depression in a young mother. So, this condition can be indicated by feelings of anxiety and restlessness, problems with sleep.