La Spezia – “I was in La Spezia for a conference. I asked where I could drink a coffee and I was told: nowhere in the area, there are baby gangs and if he enters he risks catching them too.” Psychotherapist Sarah Viola doesn’t mince her words. Guest of a program broadcast on Rai 2, you recounted your personal experience during a conference at the Sergio Fregoso Ligurian Regional Media Library.

The psychotherapist’s words, however, did not fall on deaf ears. The response from the mayor of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini arrived via social media. The mayor called Sarah Viola’s statements “shameful”. “It amazes me,” she added, “how you can point the finger at younger people based on a comment you made and without even inquiring.” And again: “La Spezia is a tourist and welcoming city, we have invested a lot in safety and prevention and we continue to carry out a great work of protecting the territory with our Local Police, in agreement with the other law enforcement agencies. To date anyone who commits a crime does not go unpunished. As in all cities, attention must remain high, but I invite the doctor to return to our city and have that coffee peacefully, rather than labeling an area without knowing it.”