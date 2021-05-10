Modern parents often miss the moment when their children begin to form psychological dependence on gadgets and virtual life. At this point, the adults’ task is to return the child to the real world. Psychotherapist Irina Zheleznova on the air of the radio station “Moscow speaking” listed the ways how to do this.

“Now a woman is overwhelmed and, naturally, it is easier for her to give a smartphone with a cartoon to her child. And then he does not understand how to come into this life without moving a finger, without sliding the window on the screen. We ourselves bring children to this, ”the specialist noted.

According to Zheleznova, children begin to learn about the world in a playful way, and the task of adults is to bring their child to play, to engage with him, as past generations did. The expert recalled that the development of a baby depends on what he touches, what he plays. She warned that due to the lack of real games and dependence on the virtual world, adolescents become infantile and immature, and due to digitalization, personal development problems appear.

The psychotherapist recommended that parents themselves get rid of Internet addiction and reduce the time they spend at the computer or in front of the TV. She emphasized that it is necessary not just to “rattle off the fairy tale”, but to make the little person feel emotional and give feedback.

