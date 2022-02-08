Psychotechnologist Sergei Markelov explained on Tuesday, February 8, how to break the so-called “cocoon” of loneliness and stop being locked in four walls.

The specialist emphasized that it is important to stop feeling sorry for yourself and blame the whole world for not wanting to open up to this very world.

“Somewhere you didn’t understand yourself, somewhere you didn’t understand people, somewhere you didn’t understand your ex-spouse or spouse, your children didn’t understand you, they have already grown up. Just admit that there is no one to blame. And the world is to blame, and you are to blame, ”the psychotechnologist explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Markelov emphasized that, whether by coincidence or by virtue of the habit of “being alone”, loneliness is tantamount to inaction. The psychotechnologist added that in order to break the “cocoon” of loneliness, you need to take small, but steps towards other people and towards yourself.

The expert also noted that it is important to work out your ego for a full and healthy communication with people.

“This is a common story with low self-esteem. I understand that I am nobody. But I want everyone to think that I am someone. No, they will count if you achieve this – you earn money, raise children, the first marriage is unsuccessful, you got up, wiped your snot, went to look for a second marriage, ”he concluded.

The day before, psychologist Alisa Metelina said that many people in the modern world face stress and anxiety. The specialist also explained why such conditions occur and how to make sure that they do not interfere with everyday life, the TV channel reports.360“.

Earlier, on December 22, 2021, the psychotherapist of the Zigmund.Online online psychotherapy service, Alina Smirnova, said that the feeling of loneliness that appears with excessive passion for gadgets can be overcome by avoiding aimless use of a smartphone.

The specialist noted that a single person can improve his life by communicating on interest forums, participating in team video games and online learning. According to Smirnova, “this brings satisfaction and also contributes to the emergence of new acquaintances.” At the same time, the psychologist emphasized that live human communication is still necessary.