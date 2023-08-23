The Psychology of Money | Finnish study: The loss in income comparison stings, but not as badly as it has been believed

Human the place on the income scale may not be as decisive for his happiness as has been thought, it became clear in the new in Finnish research.

The observation is related to the famous Easterlin paradox.

Paradox stems, first of all, from the fact that income has a clear connection with happiness. It is known that people are more satisfied with their lives, the better income they have.

But at the same time, in many countries – including Finland – it has been noticed that people’s happiness does not increase at all, even though the entire nation is getting richer as measured by gross domestic product.

So money doesn’t seem to bring more happiness.

There seems to be a clear contradiction between these two observations about money and happiness. An American economist first drew attention to it Richard Easterlin and since then the phenomenon has borne his name.

In response it has been suggested that happiness is influenced by relative incomes and not absolute incomes, which are measured by the gross national product.

So people compare their own income with the income of others. Their satisfaction or dissatisfaction depends on success in this comparison. Like a philosopher John Stuart Mill summed up:

“People don’t want to become richer, but richer than others.”

So the most enjoyable thing about a good income is that it is greater than those with whom you compare yourself.

According to the solution to the paradox, the growth of the national product does not turn into an increase in happiness, because everyone gets richer equally. No one gets richer or poorer in relation to others. Thus, happiness is in place.

“ “The key comparison group is how I fare in relation to those with the same level of education or profession as me.”

But is this solution to Easterlin’s paradox really correct?

Professor at Hanken University of Business and Economics Topi Miettinen and his colleagues decided to find out how the knowledge of one’s place in the income comparison affects people.

More than six thousand Finns participated in the study. All were between 35 and 45 years old, so in prime working age.

Participants were given information on how well they earned in relation to different reference groups.

This way they found out how their own income compared to the incomes of other Finns, people of the same age, living in the same municipality, working in the same profession or with the same level of education.

The participants were then asked to rate on a scale of 0 to 100 how satisfied they were with, among other things, their disposable income and their life in general.

Was not surprise, that ranking in the income comparison had a strong influence on satisfaction with one’s disposable income and perceptions of the fairness of one’s income.

However, it was not important how the income is related to the income of other Finns, but the comparison group is narrower and closer.

“The key comparison group is how I fare in relation to those with the same level of education or profession as me or who are the same age as me. In these, the effects are significant,” says Miettinen.

Suprising was that knowledge of one’s own ranking in income comparisons did not affect people’s general satisfaction at all.

So even if you learned that you earned better than your peers or those with the same education level, the experience of happiness did not intensify. Nor was it weakened by information to the contrary.

“This evidence of ours is against the solution of Easterlin’s paradox,” says Miettinen.

The researchers considered the possibility that long-term relative income would be important for happiness. Their research could not achieve this.

“This had a very short-term effect. The person received new information and then we looked at what was the immediate reaction. We do not immediately see the long-term effects of this.”

“ “The background is certainly to some extent the public discussion that a woman’s euro is 80 cents.”

Thoughtful considers that the link between relative income and happiness may hide common factors that affect both.

“For example, in lower-paid jobs, is the nature of the tasks such that the days are more boring or seem more miserable? This would create a connection between satisfaction and relative income without it being a causal connection,” Miettinen reflects.

If the connection is explained by something like this related to work tasks, overall satisfaction would not increase even if the salary were increased.

In research an interesting gender difference was also revealed. Although women were generally more satisfied with their lives than men, it was different when it came to money.

If you compare a man and a woman who have to update their income information up or down the same amount, the woman is more dissatisfied.

“It would be interesting to understand this better. The background is certainly to some extent the public discussion that a woman’s euro is 80 cents,” says Miettinen.

Few however, the participants in the study were disappointed.

The vast majority of the participants in the study were pleasantly surprised when they found out how their income ranks in relation to the different reference groups. After all, they thought their income status was weaker than it actually was.

There were nine times as many of these income pessimists as there were optimists who overestimated their position in the income comparison.

Correction August 23 at 21:15: Corrected philosopher John Stuart Mill’s first name, James corrected to John.