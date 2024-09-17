Online gambling has consolidated a significant turnover in recent years, in Italy and in other countries. Official data on digital casino activities with slots, card games, bingo, lotteries and other attractions typical of gaming halls speak of a particularly significant collection in our country, and an increase. According to the latest Blue Book of the ADM, the Customs and Monopolies Agency, the Italian public body responsible for supervising the remote gaming sector, in 2022 spending on games amounted to approximately 20.4 billion euros, with a growth of 31.6% compared to 2021, when the figure stopped at 15.1. This also translated into higher revenues for the Treasury, which increased to 11.2 billion, 2.8 more than the previous twelve months.

But what drives people to gamble and bet? In short, the tendency is caused by the search for strong emotions and methods of quick and easy earnings, but the social context or the presence of personality disorders can also have a significant weight. This is the reason why gambling must be approached in a very responsible manner. Responsible Gaming is – not by chance – the name of a program to which all the best operators adhere and designed to promote conscious gambling and to support problem gamblers, obviously always in full compliance with the rules dictated by the ADM. To have a safe gaming experience, you can consult one of the many lists of best online sites safe, where you can play online casinos with real money in a completely legal manner.

Thrill and adrenaline

The most reliable assessments of the dynamics that lead people to gamble have obviously been developed by scientific studies, which show that there are also personal characteristics that make an individual more susceptible to gambling. These studies confirm the association between the pleasure derived from risky activities, defined sensation seekingnovelty seeking and dependent personality. In other studies, moreover, a strong correlation has been found between sensation seeking and the D4 receptor for dopamine, which is the substance that generates gratification. In short, people would be oriented towards gambling also for the thrill and adrenaline that gambling is able to activate.

The need for escape and recreation

Obviously the facets are different, from player to player. Online gambling can also offer an escape from everyday worries, and create an emotionally engaging environment. People can also be driven to betting by stress, anxiety or boredom in search of escape and entertainment, and this emotional involvement must necessarily be controlled to avoid problems.

The allure of instant reward

The promise of instant wins can influence the minds of players and encourage them to continue betting. This impulse can set in motion a mechanism that is important to control with self-limitations of bets. Reasoning in 360 degrees, gambling exerts its own appeal for the opportunity it could provide (through large wins) to easily reach the money that can lead to economic success. In rapidly growing societies, work and economic success are considered important cultural goals, but sometimes it can happen that workers are exploited or underpaid. Therefore, gambling is seen as a shortcut.

Strategies for responsible gaming

To approach gambling responsibly, it is absolutely necessary to follow strict guidelines, which first of all require setting daily, weekly or monthly limits on your bets. In this case, we are talking about self-limitation or self-exclusion on web platforms. Secondly, it is worth considering taking a break. The best operators provide a form to suspend your gaming account if you feel too involved in slots, card games, bets or other similar attractions. In case of problems, if you notice your own incorrect behavior, it is advisable to contact your operator’s telephone support. In addition to setting time and money limits, it is also important to know how to recognize the signs of addiction. Betting should be approached as a safe, balanced game focused exclusively on entertainment.