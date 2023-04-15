There is a wave of grief and impotence after the death of Julia Ituma, the Igor Gorgonzola Novara and national team player who tragically fell on Tuesday from the sixth floor of an Istanbul hotel where she was staying with the team. “First of all you need to have a lot of respect for the family and the sports club, furthermore the dynamics have not yet been clarified – says the sport psychologist Barbara Rossi, head of the psycho-pedagogical area of ​​the FIGC technical sector and is the coordinator of the mental area of ​​the True Volleyball (men’s and women’s) – but beyond what the investigations will ascertain, situations like these remind us that athletes are people first and foremost. In this historical period, young people are telling us in every way that we must listen to them”.