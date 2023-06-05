Psychologist Inessa Spinka suggested a way to train the ability to relax during sex

The ability to “turn off your head” in time and relax during sex can be trained, psychologist Inessa Spinka assures. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, she suggested a way to do this.

The ability to abstract from extraneous thoughts helps to enjoy sex, says the psychologist. If you fail to switch off, then instead of enjoyment, internal tension will increase. Therefore, it is important to learn to separate thoughts from body sensations, Spinka said.

According to her, you can train this skill, for example, during a massage or taking a shower. “To do this, you need to listen to yourself: how this or that tactile interaction responds. In particular, when taking a shower, try not to think about problems, unresolved cases. If you immerse yourself in these thoughts, then they will be pulled into a whirlpool. Think better if you like the temperature and pressure of the water,” she explained.

The psychologist assures that if you train the skill of relaxation, then sex will become much more pleasant.

You will stop going deep into yourself at the most inopportune moment and will be able to concentrate on physical impressions Inessa Spinka psychologist

The ability to turn off the head will come in handy in any situation of strong emotional stress, Spinka added. In this case, the body will become the switch, that is, the person will be able to move away from thoughts, concentrating on physical sensations.

