Burnout can help you overcome routine avoidance and spending time with your family. The dean of the Faculty of Psychology of TA KFU named after Vernadsky Evgeny Cherny.

“Of course, throughout the year we accumulate stress, especially in a pandemic. And now we see an opportunity to relax ahead. The “effect of a tired traveler” is triggered, who wanders through the desert, sees an oasis in the distance, but he has no strength for these last meters, “the psychologist told the radio station “Sputnik in Crimea” Friday, December 17th.

Burnout can be dealt with through meditation, auto-training, and other techniques that specialists can teach, he said.

You can help yourself on your own. To do this, at least you need to learn how to properly rest. After all, even at work there are such minutes or hours when there is an opportunity to spend time calmly and relax. And if such an opportunity has fallen, it must be used.

If there is no way to rest, you need to be able to add variety to your work. Thus, activities during the day should be divided into blocks that “require different abilities.”

Evgeny Cherny also recommends spending more time with your family and just nice people in order to get positive emotions from communication.

A poll of the digital medical service Doctor Nearby and the online recruiting platform hh.ru on December 16 showed that the majority of Russians (75%) showed signs of burnout. Most often, residents of Novosibirsk, Kazan and St. Petersburg spoke about the presence of burnout.

On the same day, psychologist Marat Latypov said that the ability to switch between activities during the working day will help to avoid burnout and stress even in autumn and winter. You can, for example, take a break and call a loved one.