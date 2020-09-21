Psychologist Pavel Zhavnerov told how to overcome the autumn blues, as well as why many people feel sad at this time of year.

According to the specialist, after the end of the holidays and warm days, a person cannot come to terms with the fact that workdays are ahead, so his mood drops. The weather also affects the emotional state: warm and sunny days are replaced by cloudy and cold ones.

In order to cope with the blues, you need to stop waiting for it to end on its own, Zhavnerov stressed. You need to purposefully entertain yourself, look for new activities and get positive emotions. At the same time, the psychologist noted that children are not sad in the fall, since they are indifferent to the weather outside the window, and they know what to do in any conditions.

The specialist advised to walk more often in the fresh air, especially during daylight hours, since sunlight promotes the production of serotonin, the hormone of happiness.

“Don’t forget about friends. Meet them, go to bars, restaurants, parties. It is very important to maintain a social life in order to receive positive emotions from communicating with loved ones, even when it is damp and cloudy outside, “the TV channel writes.360»On Monday 21 September.

Also, do not forget about normal daily routine and physical activity, as this maintains overall well-being, as well as proper sleep patterns.

