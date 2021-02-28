Seeing a doctor and looking for new hobbies can help you overcome stress-related overeating. This was announced on February 28 by psychologist Natalya Varskaya.

She noted that eating is one way to relieve stress, which can lead to serious health problems. “We need to work on this. It is necessary to change the dominant: perhaps it is worth looking for something that also produces hormones of pleasure, but only harmless. For some, this is being in nature, watching the forest, flowers – hormones are also produced. Find something like that. Someone, perhaps, in the museum feels pleasure from the paintings “, – quotes a specialist RT…

The psychologist said that it would be useful for those suffering from overeating to see a doctor who can find an individual approach to solving the problem.

Varskaya stressed that those who seize stress are prone to a variety of addictions, writes Gazeta.ru…

“He [человек] chooses not by reason, but, on the contrary, subconsciously. What does he get from food? Pleasure. Just like all other addicted people. And man is a hormone factory. These processes – psychological, endocrine, hormonal – are always together, ”added Varskaya.

Earlier, on February 21, Olga Grigoryan, a leading researcher at the Clinic of Nutritional Medicine at the Research Institute of Nutrition of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, gave recommendations on how to prepare the body for spring. First of all, the expert advised to drink vitamin complexes. According to her, even in summer and autumn, a person has a deficiency in many vitamins, since the conditions for processing and storing food contribute to their disappearance.