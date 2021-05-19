A person’s dependence on a smartphone can be determined by such signs as the constant carrying of the device with him and its use without special needs. On Wednesday, May 19, the neuro- and clinical psychologist Irina Khvingia told about this in an interview. radio Sputnik…

According to the specialist, the use of a smartphone to the detriment of important matters can become an alarming signal.

“If we are preparing an important document on work, and something interesting happens in some social network, or corn has grown in some game, and we postpone the document on work in order to do something in social networks or games, – this is already a direct relationship, ”the psychologist explained.

She added that another sign of addiction is the habit of opening the phone regularly, without much need to automatically open the phone.

In the event of symptoms, Khwingiya advises to draw up a schedule for using the gadget and strictly adhere to it. In the schedule, you can specify the time of viewing messages on social networks and instant messengers, viewing the feed on Instagram. According to the psychologist, this should be done no more than once or twice a day.

Important messages can be set with notifications, and the rest that do not require attention can be turned off. You should also get in the habit of looking at unimportant messages at certain times, for example, from 8 to 9 pm.

On the eve, on May 18, psychologist Elena Kvesse reported that the increase in the number of calls from fraudsters disguised as law enforcement officers is due to the traditional fear of citizens of the power structures of Russia. So, according to the psychologist, scammers put pressure on the subconscious fear that is triggered by citizens during communication with a person in uniform.