Frequent listening to New Year’s and Christmas songs can be stressful, irritating, and mentally draining. This is reported by the portal Business Insider citing clinical psychologist Linda Blair.

According to her, such songs negatively affect the human psyche, including because they distract people from business and prevent them from concentrating on anything, which leads to stress.

“People who work in stores have to turn off their Christmas music because they can’t concentrate on their work. You just direct all your strength to not hear what is playing around, “- explained Blair.

The specialist said that popular hits create a U-effect. When people listen to them, the mood first rises, then the music begins to cause boredom and even irritation.

The psychologist noted that the New Year and Christmas melodies sounding around, which are designed to create a mood, only return a person to New Year’s stress, especially when people begin to wonder how much money they spent on gifts.

According to the music service Spotify, in the last two months of the outgoing year, the number of listenings to New Year’s songs has increased – It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas by Michael Bublé and All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey.

According to journal research Consumer Reports, 23% of Americans dislike holiday music.

A constant stream of hilarious tunes can increase stress, decrease focus and productivity, and irritate customers.

On December 25, Spotify reported that listening to Christmas songs grew 25% back in October. The five most popular in the history of the service around the world are: All I Want for Christmas Is You, Last Christmas (Wham!), Santa Tell Me (Ariana Grande), It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas and Mistletoe (Justin Bieber).

Earlier in the same month, the Yandex.Music service named the most popular track among Russians in 2020, Girl, Dance, performed by Artik & Asti.