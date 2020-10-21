Men who did not start a family before the age of 40 do it with difficulty. Why exactly this age becomes critical, in a radio interview Sputnik Natalia Panfilova, a family psychologist at the Happy Family Center, said.

According to the specialist, on average, after 35 years of age, the hormonal background gradually changes, men are readjusted to maturity, and this has its consequences.

“From a psychological point of view, people are becoming more rigid, they no longer want to experiment,” said Panfilova.

The psychologist explained that men under 35 are open to new experiences and are easier to make mistakes, realizing that there is an opportunity to correct them. At a more mature age, they already begin to fear decisive steps, they already have a certain way of life, and they do not want to change it.

“The closer to 40, the less mistakes a man wants to make. He no longer wants any experiments. If he has not started a family before that time, then he is already scared to experiment. By this age, a person has already developed habits that are difficult for him to get rid of, and he does not seek to get rid of them. If a woman agrees to fit into the life of this man, then he will live with her, but not the fact that she will marry, ”Panfilova said.

