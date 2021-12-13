Psychologist Ilya Shibaev told how to deal with New Year’s stress. According to him, first of all, you should define your expectations from the holiday.

“Plan in advance what you would like to receive from the holiday: what and to whom you want to give, with whom to spend it, in what atmosphere. At the same time, do not try to drive yourself into the framework. Stop in time: do not think that you are not doing anything and that something will not go according to plan, “- said the psychologist “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” on Monday, December 13th.

Shibaev noted that one way to calm down and deal with stress is to put your plans on paper. Still, according to a specialist, you can try to make sure that the desired and the real coincide, writes RT… Meanwhile, it is better not to set unattainable tasks, so as not to experience irritation again, the site notes. aif.ru…

“If you are left alone, then this is also not a reason for stress, do what you have not done before. This will be your gift to yourself, where you will receive new and unforgettable emotions that will warm you over the next year, ”the psychologist advised.

According to the latest research, only 44% of Russians do not annoy anything during the preparation for the New Year holidays. The rest are unnerved by the search for gifts, cooking and buying food, congratulations from colleagues.

On December 11, a survey of the service for finding high-paying jobs SuperJob showed the favorite New Year traditions of Russians. According to the study, Russians consider meetings with family and friends to be the main New Year’s tradition, followed by decorating a Christmas tree and creating New Year’s comfort at home.