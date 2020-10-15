Psychologist Sergei Lang on the air “Radio 1” on Wednesday, October 14, he spoke about typical violators of the mask regime.

In the first group, the specialist included adolescents who do not believe in a pandemic and refuse to wear personal protective equipment.

“In adolescence, they have youthful maximalism, a sense of internal security. They are sure that nothing will ever happen to them. For them, putting on a mask in front of their peers is to show their weakness, ”the psychologist explained.

Lang noted that peer status is more important for adolescents than the danger posed by the virus. In addition, they do not form causal relationships, therefore they do not understand that they can be carriers of the disease and infect their parents and the older generation.

The psychologist referred to the second category as adults who have not realized themselves and have a huge number of problems both in personal relationships and in their careers.

“A protective mechanism is triggered. They don’t want to get into it. It seems to them that there are so many problems in life, and all countries are engaged in some kind of nonsense. It’s easier for them to live, they don’t want to listen, they don’t want to accept this information. It is easier for them to realize that there is no virus, ”said the psychologist.

The expert added that this category of people disclaims responsibility, does not wear masks, justifying themselves by the fact that they are expensive.

According to Sergey Lang, it is definitely worth making comments to those who do not wear masks in public places, but in a polite manner. He recalled that all people are now in a stressful situation and any word can cause an inadequate reaction, writes NSN… The psychologist advised not to forget about the “magic words” – “thank you” and “please”, as well as about a smile, even if it is not visible under the mask.

Lang also recommended reprimanding the masked offender without involving others.

Earlier on October 14, it was reported that the Russian Guard and the police were called to the Moscow Taganka Theater because of the refusal of one of the spectators to put on a medical mask. As a result, the play “Sweeney Todd, Barber Maniac of Fleet Street” had to be delayed for almost an hour. Law enforcement officers took the violator out of the hall. She was arrested later that evening. An administrative offense report will be drawn up against her.

