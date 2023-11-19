Family psychologist Svetlana Ladeyshchikova named an unexpected factor in the occurrence of panic attacks in a conversation with Moslenta.

This is often the case in the urban environment, the expert said. The noise and rhythm of the metropolis, constant rush, stress – all this can become a catalyst for a panic attack. “It is important to understand that all information about its true causes is repressed by our brain, it is deposited in our, so to speak, blind spot. But over time, it will accumulate and can cause a strong reaction,” she noted.

“We don’t process it, we don’t work with it, because we don’t want to deal with it. So we continue to live our lives in this big city, in this frantic rhythm, without thinking that we have an unresolved problem,” added Ladeyshchikova, noting that this problem can often be very far in time and space from today’s day.

