Every person can change, but changes in his behavior and lifestyle can surprise and even disappoint loved ones, noted clinical psychologist, teacher at the Institute of Applied Psychology in the Social Sphere Daria Mikhnovets. She called the way to survive this disappointment “Lente.ru”.

According to her, people often idealize those they love. However, Mikhnovets adds, there are mature and primitive idealizations. In the first case, people expect reciprocity, not gratitude, and understand that the person is trying, but cannot always meet all the expectations of the partner, she explained. With primitive idealization, gratitude, rewards and compliance with all requirements are expected from the chosen one or chosen one, added the interlocutor of Lenta.ru. And when this doesn’t happen, disappointment can set in.

It must be remembered that it is impossible to satisfy everyone’s desires and that no one person can live up to someone else’s ideal. It is this awareness that will help cope with disappointment See also Despite the reduction in inflation, the US will raise its interest rates again Daria Mikhnovets clinical psychologist

For some people, accepting loved ones as they are is difficult, the psychologist continued. Often, people who are disappointed in their partners turn to psychologists with questions: “what can I do to make the other one satisfy my desires,” “how can I make my partner better.” Mikhnovets added that such requests are useless, since it is impossible to change another person.

Instead of going to a psychologist, she urged people to accept the fact that people can change and do not always have to meet the expectations of others. This approach, she noted, will help avoid heartache due to disappointment.

