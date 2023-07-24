Associate Professor of the Faculty of Legal Psychology of the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education, Ph.D. in Psychology Natalia Vlasova listed the signs of food addiction – an uncontrolled attitude of people to food intake.

In conversation with RT On July 22, the specialist noted that one can talk about the formation of food addiction in a person when he has an attitude to food as a special value, an inability to control hunger and an emotional dependence on eating or refusing food.

According to the psychologist, getting rid of food addiction is possible with an effort of will. First of all, it is necessary to understand the reasons for the “special” attitude to food, find out what the desire to lose weight is connected with, and also how to use the diet as a way to normalize nutrition, the channel notes. “Star”.

Vlasova pointed out that if a person has adequate answers to these questions, then he is able to control his eating behavior and, most likely, will be able to achieve the desired result.

The specialist emphasized that it is important not to turn a blind eye to the problem of food addiction, because quite quickly it can develop into an overvalued attitude to food. Currently, there are many practical methods for correcting food addiction, and this problem should be solved together with a psychologist.

On July 19, general practitioner Svetlana Kuprina said that food addiction, any type of eating disorder and eating disorder are the most common causes of excess weight, which in the future is fraught with the development of obesity. Kuprina stressed that the most common cause of food addiction is a psychological factor, when the body tries to compensate for negative emotions with food, the TV channel notes. “360”. In addition, at an early age, children are often rewarded with sweets for good behavior, and in the future, this neural connection is formed in the head, and with age, a person already rewards himself with food.

In June, nutritionist Anastasia Egorova gave advice on how to deal with excess weight and overeating. She urged to pause after half the plate is eaten, and if after a minute you feel hungry, then you should eat another half of the remaining portion. She also advised putting cutlery on the table after every two forks of food. kp.ru.

Also in June, psychologist Lyubov Krushinsky told RIAMOHow to deal with emotional overeating. It’s important to slow down and drink a cup or glass of warm water, she says. This technique will help to feel the feeling of warmth inside the body and calm down. It is also worth focusing and determining whether there really is a feeling of hunger. She recalled that after eating there should be a slight feeling of hunger, a feeling of satiety and satiety will not come immediately, but a little later. She also urged not to forget about the importance of physical activity and walking under stress. In addition, according to the expert, with a tendency to overeat, you should not buy sweets and fast food.

Formerly nutritionist, Ph.D. Margarita Koroleva on air NSN told how to deal with addiction to sweets. According to her, giving up sweets will help practicing the kind of sport that causes positive emotions in a person. From this, a large amount of endorphins will be released into the brain, and the need for sweets can be overcome much easier.