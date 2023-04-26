Psychologist Labkovsky: frequent compromises and changes of plans speak of dislike between partners

Several non-obvious signs may indicate the ensuing dislike between partners, said psychologist Mikhail Labkovsky. Signs of lack of love in a relationship listed in your Telegram channel.

According to Labkovsky, co-dependency and painful attachment are indicated by feelings that a partner will be offended or angry if a person wants to spend an evening with friends or alone. Dislike can also be indicated by competitiveness, having sex without desire for fear of upsetting a partner, and rare conversations about the partner’s interests.

In addition, signs of a lack of love, according to Labkovsky, include frequent emotional quarrels with passionate reconciliations, regular compromises to avoid conflicts, constant changes of plans for the sake of a partner and the lack of the same approach on his part.

Silence as punishment also indicates dislike, Labkovsky says. “People with different ideas about love can make the same mistake – they try to be “comfortable” for a partner, ignoring their feelings, emotions and desires. To not upset. To not provoke. In order not to lose this relationship, ”he explained.

The psychologist urged not to sacrifice his personality for the sake of a partner. “Remember, in a healthy relationship, you don’t conform to each other and swallow your frustrations,” he wrote.

Earlier, psychotherapist Andrea Vokter named simple ways to avoid conflicts in a relationship. She advised not to wait for the partner to change for the better, but to start changing from yourself.