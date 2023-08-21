Psychologist Bezgin: sons-in-law should not transfer aggression to the wife’s mother

It is not necessary to love the mother-in-law, but it is necessary to respect her, psychologist Natalia Bezgina gave advice to her sons-in-law. Rules for a good relationship with her mother-in-law listed in an interview with NEWS.ru.

Bezgina urged to respect personal boundaries when communicating with her mother-in-law. “Treat your mother-in-law the way you would like your mother to be treated by a loved one: don’t insult, offer help, don’t highlight flaws, don’t be arrogant,” the psychologist explained.

After quarrels with his wife, she continued, one cannot transfer aggression to her mother with pretensions in education and misunderstanding. “She is a different person and is not responsible for the already adult daughter, your life together. The marital system is created by two adults, taking out a dispute from the hut, you risk reconciling with your spouse, but having a tense relationship with your mother-in-law, ”added Bezgina.⠀

According to the psychologist, in order for relations to remain good, it is necessary to mutually respect the foundations and customs of the family. “It is important to single out several traditional holidays and continue the traditions. Let it not be all, but the most important and close to you, ”concluded Bezgina.

Earlier, psychologist, family psychotherapist Natalya Naumova gave a hint for establishing harmony in relations with older relatives. In case of a bad relationship with the mother-in-law or mother-in-law, the psychologist asked to decide what can be done to correct the situation, and try to do just that.