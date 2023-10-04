Psychologist Natalya Livenskaya said in a conversation with Moslenta that a “Sunday dad” is better than an absent one.

“A Sunday dad is definitely better than no dad at all. But in this case, dad begins to be associated exclusively with the holiday. It’s better not to allow this to happen,” the specialist said.

Levinskaya explained that during rare meetings, fathers give their children gifts, entertain them and buy sweets. While mom takes care of all everyday issues, for example, takes her to the dentist, makes her do her homework and has serious conversations. This situation creates a very unhealthy relationship.

If the father is involved in the child’s life, he should also attend parent-teacher meetings, take him to the clinic and teach homework, and not just spend quality time together on weekends or vacations, the psychologist noted.

