The Lombardy Region launches “Listening School” for psychological and pedagogical support directly in schools

In the field of education, where the emotional well-being of students plays a central role in the learning process, the figure of psychologist emerges as an indispensable element. In fact, the presence of the psychologist within schools plays a fundamental role in promoting the psychological well-being of students and in promoting a healthy and inclusive educational environment.

For these reasons the Lombardy Region has recently launched a significant initiative called “School listening“, which aims to bring psychological and pedagogical support directly into educational institutions. This program will involve psychologists and pedagogists in collaboration with Territorial services and health protection agencies (ATS)highlighting the importance of considering students' psychological well-being at all levels.

The objective of these offices, present from January 2024 in some Lombard institutions, will be to identify students' health needs and intercept, prevent and combat psychological and behavioral disorders, promptly identifying possible psychopathological situations and facilitating acceptance by local social and health services; but also to promote skills and competences in pupils, enhancing the inclusion and integration of children with special educational needs.

This initiative represents a step forward in promoting the psychological well-being of students. Involving professionals directly in schools reflects the growing awareness of the importance of a holistic perspective in education. It is an investment in the formation of individuals who are not only academically prepared, but also aware of their emotions, social skills and oriented towards balanced growth. Supporting students' psychological well-being not only improves the school experience, but also has lasting impacts on their future lives.

Furthermore, let's remember that raising students' awareness of crucial issues such as managing stress, anxiety and social pressure it is important for the prevention of more serious emotional disorders. The active presence of the psychologist in the school community not only addresses the discomfort already present, but aims to lay the foundation for harmonious growth and development, preparing students to successfully navigate through the challenges of youth.

Looking to the future, greater recognition of the importance of the school psychologist is desirable, with adequate investments in the resources necessary to guarantee widespread access to this type of support. Awareness of the importance of emotional well-being in student education is crucial to creating strong and resilient school communities.

*President of the Order of Psychologists of Lombardy

