Criticism of the interests of the child and communication with him from a position of control can negatively affect relationships, so it is important to learn to understand each other. Academician of the Russian Academy of Education (RAO), head of the Department of Personality Psychology of the Faculty of Psychology of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov Alexander Asmolov spoke about this at the online festival “Choice Day” from the educational company MAXIMUM Education.

According to him, a parent may not understand and not accept the child’s hobbies, as they do not correspond to his idea of ​​a worthy occupation. At the same time, the child wants to live in his own way and does not accept the position of the parent, hence the conflict arises. The expert noted that such a difference of views is painful for both sides.

“The main thing in this situation is to try very hard to enter the space of semantic communication together. It is painful for any parent to overcome himself, because we, adults, are more experienced, we know better what is needed, we consider our opinion to be the most fair. But the trouble is that the child does not feel and does not accept this justice, ”Asmolov explained.

The psychologist pointed out that the best way to establish a dialogue with a child, especially in adolescence, is to have a common cause. At the same time, it should be interesting not only for the parent. An attempt to force one’s opinion in an authoritarian way can only aggravate the conflict, the psychologist added.

“If a parent sticks to the “only I’m right” position, he will enter into a duel with his child. And in adolescence, nihilism is absolutely normal, so the child, even if he understands that the parent is right, will go against it with all his might, ”the expert emphasized.

He added that adolescence is not a period of unwarranted rebellion. At this time, the child has a powerful gap between “I want” and “I can”, as needs grow, and opportunities do not keep up with them.

“This conflict often leads to difficult situations, so you need to be sincerely interested in each other from a very young age. To be sincerely interested in a person, because a child is first of all a person, ”Asmolov concluded.

