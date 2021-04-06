The reluctance of Russians to marry and create families is explained by a decrease in the objective need for cooperation between people for survival and the transition of civilization to large cities. The dean of the Faculty of Practical Psychology of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences, Doctor of Psychology, Professor Yevgeny Morgunov spoke about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

The issue of the distribution of socio-economic functions and specialization in families is no longer as acute as it used to be. People can be completely self-sufficient outside the family. The wife is no longer needed to cook and wash. A man himself may well perform these functions: he can cook himself, or he can order; can wash at home in a typewriter, and can dry-clean things Psychologist Vitaly Morgunov

In addition, Morgunov noted that people prefer to remain alone out of fear. So, they are afraid of jealousy, betrayal, family scandals. “As a result, gradual civilizational development leads a person to the conclusion:“ Why do I need all this? ” (…) And this increases the share of arguments in favor of loneliness among modern people, ”Morgunov said.

According to Morgunov, men no longer marry women to cook and clean, since food can be ordered and things can be washed in a typewriter. “Satisfying the need for intimacy can be either one-time or on an ongoing basis, but without commitment. You don’t have to give birth to children, because in old age, with a certain level of well-being, there will no longer be a problem with a glass of water, ”the psychologist noted.

Earlier it became known that Russians in 2020 began to register marriages less often. So, in 2019, 950.1 thousand marriages were concluded in the country, in 2020 their number decreased to 770.8 thousand. At the same time, most of all marriages were registered in Moscow (almost 66, 5 thousand).