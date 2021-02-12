Social psychologist Naila Birarova on the air of the TV channel Moscow 24 explained the low place of the capital in the rating of the research “love index” in Russian regions.

According to the expert, this happened not because city residents do not know how to love, but because it is much more difficult to survive in Moscow and the rhythms of the metropolis force people to be “a little mercantile, greedy and selfish.”

The psychologist added that the manifestation of sentimentality and one’s feelings can be mistaken for weakness, and in the capital, a demonstration of willpower and character is necessary to strengthen one’s status. Another reason, according to the expert, may be a bad relationship experience, after which people try to distance themselves from such experiences.

“People from smaller cities and villages have a slightly simpler relationship. They do not have the same level of ambition as in Moscow. In the capital, life is more expensive and people have more needs. Of course, people in these conditions of life are forced to behave more prudently, ”Birarova noted.

In the regions, people have not forgotten how to trust each other. And the metropolis sets the rhythms in which, if people don’t like something in a relationship, goodbye, the next partner. Muscovites “have the audacity to constantly sort out and choose them.”

Earlier, Brand Analytics published data on the emotional state of social media users in Russia for Valentine’s Day. To do this, she studied the posts and comments of the Russians. The results of the study have shown not only the ratio of love and dislike in user messages, but also reflect the state of social tension in the regions.

The first place in the rating went to Crimea, “silver” and “bronze” were received by the Yamalo-Nenets Okrug and Chuvashia. Moscow took 71st position in the ranking, St. Petersburg is one line lower. Experts note that these cities are traditionally at the bottom of the list.