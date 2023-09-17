The fear of serious changes in life was explained in a conversation with Moslenta by Marina Gogueva, candidate of psychological sciences. According to her, people with low self-esteem tend to resist change.

“Since a person considers himself unworthy, not useful enough, and not valuable, he does not expect anything good for himself. Therefore, he does not want to change anything. In this case, you can often hear the phrases from him: “We didn’t live richly, there’s nothing to start with,” “You shouldn’t exchange an awl for soap,” “If only it doesn’t get worse,” “And so it will go,” the specialist explained.

In addition, fear of everything new and global distrust of the world is often found among those who were raised by the older generation – grandparents, who were characterized by increased anxiety for any reason, exaggerated caution, they often cited terrible examples from wartime or the “dashing nineties”. Such experience is imprinted on the perception of the world. “In this case, phrases are often heard: “How scary it is to live!”, “Initiative is punishable,” “Don’t go anywhere – you’ll be healthier,” “If you drive more quietly, you’ll continue to live,” “Measure seven times, cut once,” “God forbid.” protects,” “What do you understand? Live with me first, and then talk,” Gogueva continued.

The expert recalled: if a person had a situation in his life, the outcome of which he was unable to influence, he may develop so-called learned helplessness. This state appears as a result of negative personal experience or as a pattern of behavior taken from parents: if something fails once, you should not try again. Learned helplessness often manifests itself in such expressions: “You can’t fight the system,” “What can you do here?”, “I’m nobody and you can’t call me,” “There’s nothing you can do about it.”

