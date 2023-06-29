Psychologist Zberovsky: Kirkorov became interested in plastic surgery to become more interesting for young people

Philip Kirkorov became interested in plastic surgery in order to expand his target audience, says psychologist Andrey Zberovsky. He is such an opinion expressed in an interview with Channel Five.

The specialist explained that fans of the 56-year-old pop artist should not worry that he will mutilate himself beyond recognition with countless plastic surgeries. Kirkorov’s excessive desire to rejuvenate is due not to psychological problems, but to pragmatism and commercial calculation. According to Zberovsky, the singer just wants to become more interesting for young people and increase his recognition among people 20-30 years old.

The same Baskov and Kirkorov periodically sing songs designed for a younger audience. They do not want to stay with those who are 40-50 years old, they go to younger segments – people of 20-30 years old, and even into the teenage environment they can enter with their songs. And for the young segment, you need to look different in order to seem your own, in order to get into this target audience.

Andrey Zberovsky psychologist

The psychologist is sure that for Kirkorov the decision to change the image and do liposuction, abdominoplasty and a number of aesthetic operations were absolutely correct, as it is justified commercially.

Earlier, Kirkorov showed a horizontal scar on his stomach after another plastic surgery. He admitted that this is not the end and he will continue to turn to surgeons to keep his youth. The singer first shared his impressions of the plastic surgery experienced in March and admitted that he decided on surgical interventions for the sake of his career.