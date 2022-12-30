Psychologist Korneeva warned about the development of addiction to masturbation in some people

Masturbation can become a problem for those people who begin to replace it with other joys of life, relationships and partner sex, Anastasia Korneeva, a psychologist at the Gran.rf psychological counseling service, warned. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she appreciated the statement about the emergence of addiction to masturbation.

Korneeva said that you should not be afraid of masturbation as such, because it does not bear any terrible consequences. Moreover, it is even useful, as it helps to get to know your body better and relieve tension. But if a person who is prone to the formation of addiction “gets hooked” on it, this becomes a problem. “The risk of developing addiction is only high for some people. This is always a certain psychotype, coupled with a lack of skill and experience to cope with their emotions. If a person is prone to addiction, then it is a matter of chance which one he will choose for himself, ”explained the psychologist.

According to Korneeva, masturbation is a process that brings pleasure, and also provokes the release of hormones of happiness and pleasure: enfordin and dopamine. And if a person tries to drown out his mental pain with the help of regular self-satisfaction, sooner or later it will become an addiction.

Further, as Korneeva noted, dependence develops according to the classical scheme: each time more and more stimulus is needed, while the effect of it decreases. A person loses quantitative control over addiction, the quality of life, his relationships and work begin to suffer. But at this stage, a person would be happy to stop, but he can no longer. The brain got used to external nourishment, stopped regulating the balance of hormones on its own, rebuilt itself, and without the subject of addiction – masturbation – it is literally unbearable for it.

Masturbation is fast, simple and affordable. Thus, you can relieve stress, and relax, and cope with boredom, and "anesthetize" mental wounds. Masturbation becomes a problem when it begins to replace all the joys of life, relationships and partner sex. In this case, due to the formed habit, a person is forced to adjust his schedule to this business, to isolate himself from society.

Anastasia KorneevaPsychologist of the service of psychological counseling "Gran.rf"

