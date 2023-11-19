“I started not sleeping at night,” explains Carlota (not her real name). “I worked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and at night my head couldn’t stop,” she adds. For Irene (she is not called that either to preserve her identity), for her part, going to work “was an ordeal.” “Parts of my body hurt that had never bothered me before,” she says. “I had a lump, they gave me punctures in my stomach and mouth…” Both did not go to the doctor immediately. The diagnosis was stress and it is the same thing that almost four out of every 10 Spanish workers suffer from.

When a person experiences stress, their body creates a hormone, which enters the bloodstream. For short periods, cortisol can help regulate many of the body’s natural functions, including sleep, weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar. However, when you have long-term stress, cortisol levels remain elevated and this can lead to inflammation and lower white blood cell counts, two problems that can weaken the immune system. “It took me a long time to pay attention to it,” says Irene. A year after the first symptoms, she went to the doctor and ended up on medical leave. “Mental health care at work reduces sick leave by 66%,” said the general director of the Health and People Foundation, Joan Piñol, a few days ago.

Depression affects more than 300 million people and is the main global cause of disability in performing work functions and usually extends over a long period of time. According to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration to which this newspaper has had access, so far this year a total of 466,078 sick leave related to mental health have been processed.

According to UGT data, less than 30% of companies have adopted action protocols to prevent it. “When I told it at work, they told me that I took things very personally and I had to learn to put things into perspective,” highlights Irene. However, “increasingly, they are becoming aware of having a social responsibility towards themselves and towards their workers,” counters Nel Anxelu, president of the Mental Health Confederation of Spain.

This interest is more common in large companies where the psychologist is just another employee on the staff. “The vast majority are now enrolled in 24-hour care programs, seven days a week,” comments Eva María Rodríguez, deputy director of Prevention and Psychological Assistance at Mapfre. For example, BBVA employees can call by phone or make an appointment by videoconference “completely anonymously and the satisfaction rate exceeds 90%,” highlights Araceli Morato, head of Workplace Health and Wellbeing at BBVA.

“This is a benefit for the mental and emotional health of the staff and helps the company in question in terms of productivity,” explains Anxelu. Other companies have brought the psychologist into the office. “It is accessible both to employees with private health insurance and to family members and the uninsured,” says Pablo Marina, head of Health and Wellbeing at Banco Santander. “For privacy reasons, we have contracted it with an external company,” he adds.

However, those responsible for Mapfre have them on staff. “We have a psychology unit in human resources,” highlights Eva María Rodríguez, deputy director of Prevention and Psychological Assistance at Mapfre.

Work on prevention



To reduce the impact of mental disorders and care for workers, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends strengthening workers’ skills to recognize related problems so that action can be taken. “During the year we develop different training and awareness activities open to all our employees,” explains the head of Health and Wellbeing at Banco Santander. “We carry out stress management workshops or mindfulness training programs,” say Enagás sources. «It is essential to work with employees on these aspects. “Many people are now unhappy at work because of low wages and workload.” Anxelu points out.

“Mental health must be contemplated in agreements and that does not currently happen except for honorable exceptions” Nel Anxelu President of the Mental Health Confederation of Spain

In fact, how you work and take care of your mental health is one of the aspects most valued by workers when choosing one or another company to work for, according to a recent Randstad report. “Workers are increasingly sensitive to this issue and their demands are greater,” says the deputy director of Prevention and Psychological Assistance at Mapfre. “Constant communication with them is very important to understand their concerns,” Morato highlights.

Although mental health problems may seem more difficult to detect and prove than merely physical ones. “Attention to this problem must be contemplated in the annual medical examinations and not only with the mandatory analysis, there must also be an interview that allows us to gauge whether the employee is well or not,” says the president of the Mental Health Confederation of Spain. . “Thanks to this, we have been able to design an ambitious program through which different experts teach our professionals to train the main skills to carry out good management of emotions and strengthen their mental health,” respond sources from Mahou-San Miguel.

However, “they have to be scientifically validated,” explains Miguel Rodríguez, prevention director at Henkel Ibérica. “It’s not worth asking meaningless questions,” he clarifies.

Mental health in the agreement



Companies seem to be beginning to be aware of the importance of investing in mental health, both in the private sphere and in public institutions. Although, this should have a greater projection. According to a report by Adecco, 75% of the companies consulted express that issues related to the mental health of workers should have greater treatment in collective agreements. “Indeed, it must be contemplated in the agreements and that does not currently happen except for honorable exceptions,” denounces the president of the Mental Health Confederation of Spain. “The employers and unions already know this and I hope they consider this need as soon as possible,” he says.