The main myth about friendship between a man and a woman was dispelled in an interview with Moslent by a psychologist, the creator of the Birds fund for helping victims of violence, Natalya Nikiforova. She stated that such friendship is possible, as it implies a person-to-person relationship, without reference to gender.

The specialist explained that in such matters one should not rely only on the sexual connotation of relations, friendly contact is larger and wider.

“The most important question that we must answer ourselves is: what do we want from a particular relationship? And here we need maximum honesty, ”said Nikiforova.

She clarified that sometimes, in friendships, a woman can afford light flirting, which increases her self-esteem. If a man knows about it and it suits him, then such a relationship will be quite healthy. The main thing is an honest open dialogue between friends, the psychologist concluded.

