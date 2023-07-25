Psychologist Alexandra Titareva urged not to immediately break off relations after betrayal

Psychologist in the field of sexual relations Alexandra Titareva urged not to break off relations immediately after infidelity. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she named ways to survive the betrayal of a loved one.

According to the psychologist, throwing ashes on your head and blaming yourself for what happened is the worst possible strategy.

Do not try to look in your past for the mistakes that you made: it is impossible to work only on relationships all the time. The change has happened, nothing can be changed in the past. Do not compare yourself to a cheater (traitor) or a third party, trying to find out as much information as possible. This is how you hurt yourself even more. Alexandra Titareva psychologist

Titareva also advised not to focus on those who know about the betrayal. It doesn’t matter what others think. Priorities in one’s life and decision-making are the prerogative of a particular person, not society. At the same time, she assures, you should not tell everyone about what happened, as not many people know how to support and sympathize, and not blame, give advice or impose their opinion.

“Don’t try to put an end to it as soon as possible,” she advises. “Give yourself time to deal with the pain and determine what is best for you and your relationship.”

Do not make revenge on the traitor the meaning of life. Revenge is never sweet, because it does not allow you to focus on moving forward and processing negative feelings. Alexandra Titareva psychologist

The main thing in this difficult period is to take care of yourself and your emotional state, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru noted. It takes time to get over the shock, the pain, and the gamut of other unpleasant feelings. However, the stress and severity of experiences with proper care of oneself gradually decrease, the psychologist encouraged.

For this, you should not be left alone with pain. Talk to a loved one who cares about your feelings, who can support, says Titareva. But it doesn’t have to be children, she warns. It would not be superfluous to read a book by a psychotherapist or psychologist about treason and follow the practices described there.

“When you get a little away from the initial shock and pain, think about whether you want to save the relationship, what is best for you, whether you will torment yourself if you make a hasty decision,” the psychologist comments. Think about what you want to talk about with a cheating loved one. You may even not have the strength to discuss what happened for a long time, then write to him or her about feelings, how you deal with them and what you want to get from correspondence.

