Psychologist and coach Yunona Belikova named Moslente ways to deal with triggers. She emphasized that it is important to work with stressful situations in order to improve various areas of life.

“A trigger is a kind of trigger, a signal that asks you to pay attention to a specific event or situation. This is our growth area. If it triggers, then we care. And if it matters to us, then it is necessary to understand why, ”the specialist said.

According to Belikova, triggers are different. There are neutral ones – for example, a person heard a New Year’s song and immediately plunged into a festive state, where he feels good. And there are “growth triggers”: a man saw a man give flowers to a woman and hug her, and felt sad, remembering how the same thing happened to him. Either way, the trigger evokes an emotion.

“For any completely simple situation, we wind up a lot of stories and draw conclusions based on experience from our past. Sometimes a completely standard circumstance can trigger us, trigger a strong experience. This is due to unconscious blockages. With their help, the brain protects the body from the strongest emotional experiences, because it’s scary to relive this shock again, ”explained the psychologist.

Even after many years, a trigger can trigger a strong reaction, experience, pain or fear. It is not always easy to recognize the connection between what happened now and what happened a long time ago. But this is not necessary, it is important to understand what exactly we are afraid of now, why right now we feel this pain, why these feelings have been activated, what is the problem.

“If you see that you have the same reaction to certain events, some kind of repeating cycle from time to time prevents you from moving forward, building relationships or business, do not leave everything as it is. Such impulses can cause significant harm to the psyche,” Belikova warned.

The main method of treatment is, of course, therapy. “Don’t be afraid to turn to a specialist, coach or psychologist who will help you figure it out and get out of the cycle of repetitive events,” the Moslenta interlocutor advised. Dialogue with a person who has professional skills helps to reduce stress levels and look at the situation from a different angle. It is also important to enlist the support of loved ones.

Some people find it helpful to keep a diary in which they can discuss the situation with themselves, put everything in order, and perhaps independently identify the connection with the past and find a solution. When a person understands what exactly and why causes negative emotions in him, he can influence the situation and change it.

“Triggers are our cues or signals that tell us to pay attention. If you correctly learn how to work with triggers, over time there will be much less of them, and growth in all areas of life will be enormous, ”concluded Belikova.

