To combat laziness, you need to find out the reasons for its appearance, said business psychologist Elena Gordeeva. She called the ways to do this “Lente.ru”.

According to her, someone calls laziness the lack of motivation, someone – burnout from work, indifference and lack of interest in life, or a banal lack of energy. However, Gordeeva notes, laziness is always caused by a psycho-emotional state. And to cope with it, you need to find the cause of the development of this condition.

First of all, you need to answer yourself the question: how long ago and how good was the vacation. During passive rest, the body relaxes, the nervous system is restored, cells, tissues, organs come into balance, but this type of rest does not give a powerful boost of energy for new achievements. Such energy can be given by active emotional rest, communication with interesting people, travel, trips – everything that feeds adrenaline and dopamine, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru explained.

Also, the psychologist noted, it is important to understand what takes energy. As a rule, energy is deprived of emotional experiences: anger, resentment, irritation, internal conflicts, depreciation of oneself, difficult relationships and other stresses.

We also waste energy on internal conflicts, when a person forces himself to do what disgusts him, does not bring pleasure, and what does not correspond to his values. Elena Gordeeva psychologist

As a result, following your interests, managing your emotions and having a good rest, you can motivate yourself to new discoveries and achievements. Having an incentive to work and live for your own pleasure, you can overcome any kind of laziness, the psychologist concluded.

