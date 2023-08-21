Psychologist Korneeva warned that sex at a corporate party causes fear and anxiety

Sex at a corporate party causes a storm of negative emotions – anxiety, fear, shame, worries about reputation, Anastasia Korneeva, a psychologist at the Gran.rf online platform, warned. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she named ways to return to work after an affair with a colleague.

If sex happened at a corporate party, Korneeva urges the first thing not to panic. It is important, according to her, to remember that corporate parties are informal events where people can relax and unwind.

“Remember that this happened in a non-work environment and does not reflect your professional identity. After all, you are human, and nothing human is alien to you. Be a little kinder and more loyal to yourself,” she says.

Then you should accept your emotions, the psychologist continues. It is important to give yourself time to live them. Talking to a close friend or counselor can help you express your feelings and get support.

Be natural at work. More often than not, other people are not interested in long discussions about someone's personal life and may not pay as much attention to you as you think. If you start to act constrained, as if everyone around is looking and discussing only you, then you risk getting what you want! Anastasia Korneeva psychologist

The current situation can be used for self-reflection in order to better understand yourself and your needs, Korneeva added. Impulses are not yet a reason to criticize and shame yourself, but a reason to get to know yourself better, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru added.

“Finally, remember that sexuality is part of human life, and everyone can face awkward situations. It is important to be kind to yourself, accept your emotions and use the situation for growth and introspection,” Korneeva concluded.

Previously, the specialist called exciting feminine qualities. In her opinion, most men are attracted to confident women with adequate self-esteem.