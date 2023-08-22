Psychologist Igonina: the thought of being able to finish earlier will help overcome laziness

It’s not worth scolding yourself for being lazy, but you can find ways to overcome this condition, said Ekaterina Igonina, specialist of the Moscow Psychological Assistance Service to the population. Ways to deal with laziness named in an interview with Evening Moscow.

According to Igonina, laziness can be triggered by health problems, poor lifestyle and psychological difficulties. To help yourself overcome laziness, she continued, you can use competent motivation, shifting the focus from action to its result. “For example, if you need to complete a difficult task, the thought of a bonus, promotion, or the opportunity to finish earlier, freeing up time for rest, will help motivate yourself to work,” the psychologist said.

In addition, she added, you need to maintain a working state: before work, sit at your desk, straighten your back, focus on tasks and eliminate distractions, including gadgets. It will help, continued Igonina, and the habit of first performing duties, and then resting.

The psychologist also urged to listen to yourself and find the most productive time of day for yourself. “It is possible to develop such an approach to doing things that pleasure will bring not only the result, but also the process itself. For example, realizing that it can be difficult to concentrate on business in the evening, it is better to devote this time to walking or sports, ”she said.

Finally, says the psychologist, don’t focus on failure.

It is much better to reward yourself for performance and activity, for example, if you have completed all the duties during the week, then on the weekends you can go to rest in the country. And the feeling that there are no “tails” behind you will allow you to truly enjoy freedom. Ekaterina Igoninapsychologist

