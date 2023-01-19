Psychologist Pavlov: to recognize a lie, you need to speak softly

You need to speak softly to a person in order to recognize a lie, said Artem Pavlov, ex-specialist, psychologist-physiognomist. Ways to distinguish signs of excitement from lies named for the publication Psychology.

He pointed out that in many people the body resists deception, reacting with a surge in pressure, the release of hormones, muscle tension and increased breathing. According to Pavlov, investigators and detectives have a “soft conversation” technique for such a case, which helps to distinguish real lies from stress.

First of all, Pavlov proposes to determine the psychotype of a potential liar – a highly sensitive person or one who practically does not feel discomfort with lies and stress. “Sensitive people are so afraid of exposure that they cannot contain the manifestations of stress. It is easier for them to tell the truth and be punished,” he said.

Related materials:

In addition, Pavlov suggested asking what a person aspires to and what he considers important in life. In addition, the psychologist called it important to observe the usual behavior of a person. “Pay attention to how intensely he gestures, whether he speaks loudly, in what position he usually sits. This is his constant behavior – normal, not in a stressful state, ”he explained.

Pavlov recommended speaking softly about possible lies. “If the behavior of the interlocutor has changed, then the likelihood of stress and lies is high. The reasons for the excitement may also be of interest to you as an interrogator, because there is no smoke without fire, ”he said, warning that it is not necessary to press, shout and blame the interlocutor. “Not a single profiler will be able to figure out whether this is a lie or a defensive reaction to aggression,” he concluded.

Earlier, psychology professor Susan Krauss Whitborn named the main signs by which you can calculate a chronic liar. According to Whitbourne, everyone lies from time to time, but there is a category of people for whom lying is a way of life.