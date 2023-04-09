Psychologist Tatyana Korotkova named ways to cope with the crisis in personal relationships in an interview with Moslenta. One of them is writing down all the pros and cons on a sheet.

“Absolutely all couples go through a crisis, even the strongest. The reasons can be different: financial difficulties, lack of free time, the birth of a child, fatigue from the routine, reassessment of values, the emergence of new needs, and much more, ”said the specialist. According to her, often the crisis occurs under the influence of several factors at once.

You can resolve the conflict with the help of a simple exercise. To do this, you need to divide a sheet of paper into two columns: “parting” and “continuation of the relationship.” Each column is divided into two more parts – “for” and “against”. This exercise will help you make the best decision, Korotkova advised.

The psychologist called the acceptance and awareness of the fact of a crisis stage in a relationship an important step. Analysis of the situation will help to identify its causes and each other’s needs.

“Learn to talk about yourself and listen to your partner. According to many psychologists, problems in relationships arise due to the elementary inability to speak. Try to build a productive dialogue with your partner: listen carefully to him, try to understand his point of view. Tell us about yourself, your feelings and emotions,” the expert said.

