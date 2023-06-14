Psychologist Nikulushkina: impostor syndrome can help build a career

Psychologist Anastasia Nikulushkina believes that there is no need to get rid of impostor syndrome, as it can help build a career. The psychologist called “Lente.ru” ways to become successful even for insecure people.

According to the psychologist, people with impostor syndrome are in constant fear that they will not cope with the task assigned to them. They devalue themselves, do not accept praise and do not believe in their success.

At first glance, the syndrome carries only a negative: burnout, income that does not match the efforts, dissatisfaction with one’s life. However, it also has positive aspects. Anastasia Nikulushkina psychologist

At the same time, impostor syndrome can motivate a person to be better, says Nikulushkina. “The constant race is exhausting. But who said that it should be eternal? Try to tame your inner impostor and make it fuel to reach new heights, ”advises the psychologist.

People with impostor syndrome are constantly haunted by the thought that they don’t know anything. However, this confidence can also be turned in a positive direction, making it a motive for learning about the world and gaining new knowledge, Nikulushkina added.

In the process of learning, we often come into contact with a large number of people. Thus, we develop empathy, communication skills, and find new ways of obtaining information. And, willy-nilly, we gain self-confidence. We acquire not only knowledge, but also the people with whom we learn. Environment is one of the most important values ​​in life Anastasia Nikulushkina psychologist

