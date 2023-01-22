A way that will forever help to remember the necessary information, in its TelegramThe channel was named by PhD, clinical psychologist, hypnologist, NLP master Denis Dolgov.

“Let’s say you learned something. As soon as you close the tutorial, the forgetting process will start. How to stop it? Repeat! But not randomly, but strictly according to the scheme: the first repetition – immediately after memorization, the second repetition – 20 minutes after the first, the third repetition – eight hours after the second, the fourth repetition – 24 hours after the third, “explained the specialist.

According to him, in order to remember the necessary information for a longer period, you can first repeat the material covered immediately after memorization, the second repetition should be done 20-30 minutes after the first, the third repetition – one day after the second, the fourth repetition – after two – three weeks after the third and fifth repetition – two to three months after the fourth.

