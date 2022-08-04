Psychologist Toder said that regular idleness will help lower blood pressure

Regular idleness will help lower blood pressure and improve concentration, psychologist and MD Francine Toder is sure. However, this must be done correctly, and how exactly, she told in an article for Psychology Today.

The psychologist warned that at first the practice can cause anxiety, as it disrupts the usual rhythm of a busy life without rest. To start idling properly for health benefits, she advises setting aside a day on which a person will be the least distracted by work or other tasks. During this period of time, you should try to refrain from performing any actions as much as possible and concentrate more on your own feelings. “Just pay attention to what you observe, feel, see or smell,” Toder called the way to break away from the routine.

According to the psychologist, the thoughts that come to mind in the process of inaction can inspire something new, so they need to be aware and carefully analyzed. “Perhaps for the first time in your life you will begin to wander like a four-year-old child, without any plans and just interested in what you observe. And everything will start to climb into my head, ”she said. The practice also has many benefits for physical health, such as lowering blood pressure, improving concentration, and relieving muscle tension, Toder says.

If nothing can be done calmly, then the psychologist advised to resort to several methods. Firstly, remember that any pause from business can be interrupted at any time, and secondly, master breathing practices that can improve awareness and overcome the discomfort of idleness.

Prior to this, psychologist Nir Eyal explained the true causes of dissatisfaction with life. According to him, a person will never be satisfied with his own life, since this is inherent in us by evolution and contributes to our development.